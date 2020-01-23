Bombay Ka Boss: The Quiz For A True-Blue Bombaywallah

1) Who will be the chief guest at India's Republic Day parade this year?

2) Where will Mumbai's Republic Day parade be held this year?

3) Which unit at Mumbai's Republic Day parade is making a comeback after it was disbanded in 1932?

4) This Indian Army captain whose parents resided in Mumbai, will become the first ever woman to lead an army contingent at this year's main Republic Day parade in Delhi. Name her.

5) Which of these locations was once a venue for the Republic Day parade in the city, on the lines of Rajpath in Delhi? Marine Drive/Kings Circle/Malabar Hill

Answers:

1. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

2. Shivaji Park, Dadar

3. Horse-mounted police unit

4. Tania Shergill

5. Marine Drive