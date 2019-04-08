Bombay Meri Hai!

default

Our sutradhaars have been invited to the city's biggest, most anticipated food & drink awards nite and they can't wait to get a ringside view of those who've been rocking the culinary world of Bombay in 2018-19

Imaging: Ravi Jadhav

"Lady Flora, was my eyesight failing me again — and I'll blame Dr Dastoor if it's true — or did I spot you staring at the mannequins in the window display at the Whiteway & Laidlaw store a few nights back?"

His walking companion, for the first time in a while, had been caught unawares by her loyal friend. She was in a bind. Lady Flora was part of a handpicked list of guests belonging to a certain vintage and royalty who had been invited for the second edition of mid-day's The Guide Restaurant Awards. And, she wasn't sure if Pheroze was on the list.

It would hurt his feelings, but why hide. It was best to be honest, and so she admitted, "Yes, Pheroze, it was me. I was checking out the latest patterns and…" and she hesitated. "…and what? Is there a function coming up?" For once, Lady Flora, and not Sir PM needed the prodding. "Well, you see, there was this invite that reached me, and I was keen to attend it," she revealed. "What event, Lady? Oh! You mean the food awards by our favourite newspaper — mid-day? Why didn't you say something?" she could sense the relief in his voice.

"I was told by the organisers that it was a prestigious event, and they had to be extra picky about the guest list; hence my silence. Hope you will forgive me, Lady," he asked his friend, who was thrilled that both were part of the highly anticipated event. They exchanged notes about their favourite sections and awards. Lady Flora was all excited to get a chance to hear modern-day music called a capella, while some of her intrigue was reserved for categories like Best New F&B idea and Best New Healthy Menu. "Pheroze, I am going mainly because I support the fact that it's an honest set of awards given to deserving winners. No fear, no favour, is their catchword, I believe. That's such a rarity in these moneyed times, no?" Sir PM had to agree since he wasn't aware of all the inside khabar. And predictably, he was most keen to meet the entrepreneurs from his own community, the 10 Irani café owners of Bombay, set set to receive an award each for making a significant culinary contribution to the city. "Will they serve bun-maska at the awards nite?" he wondered.

"So, is your 'western formal wear' in order?" Lady Flora enquired. "I was checking out those mannequins just to be doubly sure that I wouldn't look dated or drab. Turns out my current outfit is a design that is way ahead of its times. It is the epitome of 'cocktail chic' as mentioned on the invitation card. I am set but I hope you aren't planning to come in these barrister robes, Pheroze. It will certainly send the wrong signal to the organisers and the audience." Lady Flora wasn't going to let her companion's lack of

style [she had to always remind him about the latest trends] mar their presence on the big day.

"Well, Lady…I was thinking it might add a certain sense of purpose to proceedings," he stuttered. "Purpose-shurpose! Pheroze, you have to move with the times. We are not going for a court hearing but a glitzy evening where high-profile people are expected. Gargoyle has a spy inside that newsroom who told me that big film actors, chefs and movers and shakers from the entertainment and culinary world are expected. We can't risk looking like two vintage statues!" Sir PM nodded. He was stumped, and a frown began to line his temple.

"I have an idea. Why don't you meet me about an hour earlier tomorrow, and we'll get your wardrobe figured out. Not to worry. A plaid Oxford suit or would you, for once in your life, try something different, like pairing your trousers with a well-fitted jacket that I can arrange for with some help from a seamstress friend at Akbarallys?" Sir PM was aghast at the second option. "Lady, let's go with the Oxford suit; I am already nervous," he said.

"If anyone should be nervous, it's the 92 nominees who, I believe, are making an appearance all at once in today's edition of mid-day.

We should be there to cheer the finest culinary ambassadors of Bombay. See you on April 9, Pheroze."

mid-day's Features Editor Fiona Fernandez relishes the city's sights, sounds, smells and stones...wherever the ink and the inclination takes her. She tweets @bombayana

Send your feedback to mailbag@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates