Bombay Republicans clinch hockey title

Bombay Republicans beat Coorg Sports Club 6-3 in the final to win the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana's 38th Victor D'Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament recently.

Darshan Gaonkar bagged a hat-trick for Bombay Republicans while Venkatesh Devkar, Moses Pullanthara and Bhim Batala scored one apiece. The winning team received a trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000 from chief guest Clarence Lobo (former Jr India coach). Coorg SC received the runner-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

