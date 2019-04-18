Bombay Republicans clinch hockey title

Updated: Apr 18, 2019

Bombay Republicans beat Coorg Sports Club 6-3 in the final to win the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana's 38th Victor D'Mello Memorial Invitational Rink Hockey Tournament recently.

Darshan Gaonkar bagged a hat-trick for Bombay Republicans while Venkatesh Devkar, Moses Pullanthara and Bhim Batala scored one apiece. The winning team received a trophy and a cash award of Rs 25,000 from chief guest Clarence Lobo (former Jr India coach). Coorg SC received the runner-up trophy and a cash prize of Rs 15,000.

