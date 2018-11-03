Bombay Scottish halts AVM's winning run

football

Mahim girls shock three-time champions AVM (Juhu) to lift MSSA U-14 Div I crown

Bombay Scottish players celebrate after winning the MSSA U-14 Div I final against Arya Vidya Mandir at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Defending champions Arya Vidya Mandir's (Juhu) winning sequence was finally broken as they were stunned 0-1 by enthusiastic Bombay Scottish (Mahim) outfit in an exciting and nail-biting girls' U-14 Div I final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament, at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Back-to-back matches

The Juhu schoolgirls, who had completed a hat-trick of triumphs when they won the crown last year, looked jaded and were not their usual selves. They were heavy on their feet and could not play with the same flair and fluency they they had displayed in the previous matches.

The reason could be that they were playing for the second straight day in hot humid conditions. They had defeated Bombay International (Babulnath) in the second semi-final on Thursday evening would not have got sufficient rest before the final.

However, the Bombay Scottish schoolgirls must be given all the credit for their disciplined show as they rose to the challenge and emerged worthy winners. They defended resolutely to baulk the rival attackers. Goalkeeper Myra Virdi in particular, did a brilliant job under the bar. Myra was quick on her feet and bravely charged out to make some fine interceptions and ensure her citadel remained intact.

Besides the lone goal there was not much to differentiate between the two teams as they both adopted a positive approach and went on the offensive from the outset. However Bombay Scottish were awarded a penalty against the run of play when AVM defender Lakshmi Shreran unintentionally handled the ball inside the area. Referee Anas Ansari had no hesitation in pointing to the penalty spot.

Scottish striker Noheeni

Bhulescarr beat AVM goalkkeper Tiana Logjam with a perfect placement to the right post. NSS Hill Spring finish third Earlier, NSS Hill Spring (Tardeo) got the better of Bombay International (Babulnath) 1-0 in the third-place match. Manasi Shah scored in the first half to secure Hill Spring's victory.

