Bombaywallah Bhonu

This Parsi New Year, tuck into the most delicious deals whipped up across city's eateries

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Three course meal

If you're in the mood to indulge, this three-course lavish Parsi feast is for you. Start with the Perushi or Peruvian sushi, a cheese selection, thyme and broccoli cappuccino, and tortilla pizza. The second course comprises corn anticuchos, patra ni paneer, khara papeta, veg pulao and dal for vegetarians, while non-vegetarian option includes options like chicken anticuchos, patra ni macchi, papeta per eddu, mutton pulao, dal and salli margi. End your meal with the traditional lagan nu custard, sev and sweet curd.

At Hemant Oberoi Restaurant, 5, ground floor, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

On August 17, 12.30 pm to 3 pm

Call 8169186658

Cost Rs 2,950

Sweet nothings

Is a festival ever complete without sweets? This Navroze, treat yourself to yummy goodies from this luxury dessert brand that has whipped up a range of signature treats to celebrate the special day with. Try their white chocolate and hazelnut ni-boi, a modern take on the authentic Parsi fish-shaped dessert, and their traditional ravo, a semolina pudding. These desserts are also perfect for gifting purposes, in case you were trying to figure out what to take to the relative's house.

At Country Of Origin (Nepean Sea Road, Bandra and Juhu).

Time 10 am to 10 pm

Call 23642221 (Nepean Sea Road)

Khavanu, pivanu

Tuck into a range of new-age and classic dishes at the ongoing Parsi New Year festival at this Oshiwara café. The offerings include modern patata cheese balls alongside veg dhansak. If you're one of those who find it difficult to choose, then opt for their thali. The chicken one, for example, comprises farcha and for the mains, there's dhansak or salli marghi along with rice or pao, a Pallonji drink and lagan nu custard. The mutton options include dishes like kheema kebab and salli boti. For specials, try the Batliwala thali.

Ar Dinshaw's Xpress Café, 6 Windermere, Andheri West.

Till August 30, 12 pm to 12 am

Call 9004530507

Cost Rs 399 onwards

Celebrate with specials

We may enjoy the goodies at this patisserie, but each year, they do something special for Navroze, seeing that it is helmed by a Parsi (Kainaz Messman). This Navroze, the popular Mumbai-based bakery has on offer a range of treats like a Parsi New Year cake and pastry, egg and chutney puff, date and frangipani tart, chicken dhansak wrap and a salli boti puff, all of which bring together traditional flavours in easy-to-eat and modern formats. Drop in at any one of their outlets or order away!

At Theobroma (all outlets).

Till August 17, 9 am to 12 am

Call 7045590013 (Colaba)

Grand fiesta

A newly-launched space on Hill Road has a week-long Parsi New Year menu going on. Head there to sample dishes from the specially curated menu that features iconic Parsi eats like the herb-ey patra ni machchi, aromatic chicken dhansak, mutton salli boti served with crisp potato fries, chicken cutlet and their signature berry pulao.

At Oheka, third floor, C'est la vie, Hill Road, Bandra West.

Till August 30, 7 pm onwards

Call 7977579868

