Bombshell starring Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie to release on January 3 in India
Bombshell revolves around the exposure of the sexual offences committed by the CEO at Fox News, Roger Allies, and others that led to the revolutionary #MeToo Movement.
Bombshell is an American biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, and is based on real-life events.
Watch the trailer of Bombshell below:
The multistarrer Bombshell narrates the courageous story of a woman at Fox News who came forth to expose the cases of sexual harassment that were taking place at the organisation. Actors John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney appear in supporting roles.
Set to theatrically release in India on the first Friday of 2020 i.e. January 3 by Lionsgate, Bombshell is a power-packed film starring noteworthy actors making it a must-watch this new year.
