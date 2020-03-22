Bon Jovi's David Bryan tests positive for coronavirus

David Bryan, the rock band Bon Jovi's keyboardist, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 58-year-old musician revealed his condition in an update on Instagram on Sunday.

The Tony-Award winning composer said that he was feeling sick for a week but is feeling better with each passing day. "I just got my results back today and tested positive for coronavirus, I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day," the caption read.

A founding member of the band, Bryan further wrote: "Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu, not the plague. I've been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon... with the help of every American !!"

