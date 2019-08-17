Bond policy for medicos tightened in Odisha

national

The penalty to not serve the state for the period after the completion of the MBBS is Rs 50 lakh

Odisha State Health Department revised the Medical bond police in a bid to overcome the scarcity of doctors in the region. According to the revised policy, the students who are pursuing MBBS, post-graduation and super specialisation medical courses in government-run colleges will have to serve a minimum of two years in the state. Those who don't fulfil the requirement will have to pay a penalty.

The penalty to not serve the state for the period after the completion of the MBBS is Rs 50 lakh. The compensation against the pond for PG students is Rs 1.5 crore while those who are pursuing super speciality courses will deposit Rs 2 crore.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Baba Kishor Das said, "Students who are unwilling to remain in Odisha and work under the state government for the stipulated time of two years need to pay compensation. The Post Graduate students have to pay Rs 1.5 crore instead of 30 lakh and students of specialisation will now have to pay Rs 2 crore under the revised policy."

Any candidate who is taking admission in government medical colleges, either under state quota or All India quota has to sign the bond compulsorily. The bonds will have to be signed by the candidate, two sureties, dean and the principal of the concerned institutions.

