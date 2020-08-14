Search

Boney Kapoor on Sridevi's birthday anniversary: Jaan missing you lots every second of the 900 days you left us

Published: Aug 14, 2020, 08:56 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

On the occasion of her 57th birthday anniversary, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on Twitter, how he has been missing his wife ever since her demise.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi with Janhvi/picture courtesy: Boney Kapoor's Instagram account
August 13 marks the birthday anniversary of the veteran actor Sridevi, who is not among us. The actress died in 2018, leaving behind a legacy of the Indian cinema. Known for her graceful dance and impeccable acting, Sridevi did leave a mark in many people's heart. On the occasion of her 57th birthday anniversary, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor shared a heartfelt post on Twitter, how he misses his wife.

Earlier, Gunjan Saxena actress Janhvi Kapoor shared a loved-up picture posing with her mother and the caption will surely melt your heart.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

I love you mumma

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) onAug 12, 2020 at 11:36pm PDT

Speaking about Sridevi, one of her maiden appearances on the celluloid was in the 1975 blockbuster Julie where she was a child artist. She became a Superstar with the gigantic success of 1983's Himmatwala and then began her journey to fame and success. Her multiple collaborations with Jeetendra always guaranteed big bucks at the ticket windows. That's not all, some of her most memorable films include Mr. India, Chandni, ChaalBaaz, Lamhe, Laadla, Judaai, English Vinglish, and Mom.

Born as Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, the Padma Shri awardee had also made a mark with her extraordinary performances in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada films.

Sridevi died in 2018 after drowning in a bathtub in a Dubai hotel. Her death was declared an accident.

