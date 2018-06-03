Boney Kapoor shares emotional video from Sridevi's Twitter on 22nd wedding anniversary

The video is a collage of moments of the late actress Sridevi from Mohit Marwah's wedding in Dubai, where she breathed her last on February 24, 2018



Boney Kapoor and Sridevi

On Sunday, Boney Kapoor took to his late wife Sridevi's account to share a heart-warming video of theirs, as they complete 22 years of their marriage. Unfortunately, the shocking demise of the actress left him and the family shattered, and they are still combating the loss.

While sharing the video, Boney wrote, "Today would have been our 22nd wedding anniversary. Jaan... My wife, my soulmate, the epitome of love, grace, warmth and laughter lives within me forever (sic)," this emotional post describes the agony in the family's hearts.

Boney Kapoor and Sridevi tied the knot on June 2, 1996 and welcomed their elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor the following year. Their younger daughter Khushi was born in 2000. Along with the family, the nation bid adieu to Sridevi on February 24, when the 54-year old breathed her last in Dubai, where she had gone to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.

The video will move your hearts as it ends with these words, "You were more than a legend, your vacuum will always be felt."

Daughter Janhvi, who is awaiting her debut film, Dhadak's release, keeps posting pictures of her mother. A few days ago, she shared an acrylic painting of her parents on Instagram. On mother's day, she shared a childhood photo with her mother.

The Chandni actress was posthumously bestowed with the National Award for her spectacular performance as Best Actress for the film Mom.

Recently, in her first ever interview, Janhvi spoke about inheriting movie love from Sridevi and life after her. Hoping to follow in her mother's footsteps since childhood, Janhvi Kapoor had revealed that her bedtime stories, too, would revolve around films — she happily swapped fairy tales for stories about Sridevi's "whacked-out experiences" in the industry.

"In the '80s and '90s, actors would do multiple shifts working simultaneously on different films. So, mum was doing three movies with the same director, who was also the actor. They were in Ooty and he decided to shoot songs for all the three films together. He'd shoot a sequence, then cut and walk to the next location and the entire cast and crew would follow him. At one point, he completed a shot, started walking and, next thing you know, he's behind a tree taking a piss — with the entire cast and crew behind him, watching. So he went to take a piss, and everyone assumed they were going to the next location! Mum was part of all three films. She would figure out which movie they were shooting for, by his wigs, which would change for each role," she laughed.

