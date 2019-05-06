Bonnie Judd shares her experience of working with the heroes of The Dog's Journey: The Dogs!

movies

The animal coordinator and lead trainer takes us through each breed of the enchanting dogs

Dog's Journey releases on 17 May 2019

In 2017, audiences of the hit film A Dog's Purpose were transfixed by the heartwarming story of hopelessly devoted dog Bailey. Soon to release A Dog's Journey is a sequel to the global hit. Unarguably, the biggest stars of A Dog's Journey are the enchanting dogs that were on the set throughout production. It was impossible for the cast and crew not to play with, coddle, dote upon and love the pups throughout the shoot. The pooch were trained and managed by production's animal coordinator and lead trainer Bonnie Judd. Judd takes us through her experience of working with the stars of the film: The Dogs!

Bailey/Buddy

Breed: Great Pyrenees Bernese Mountain Dog

Judd sought out the Great Pyrenees Bernese Mountain dogs to match the last Boss Dog (Buddy) from A Dog's Purpose. She eventually located three dogs who would serve as the hero of the film. One was for close-ups, another for action scenes and the third for casual, lying-around sequences. Together, those three personalities created the character of Bailey/Buddy. Judd says, "There are a number of quality breeders out there, so it was simply a matter of finding the dog that looked closest to the initial dog in the first movie".

Molly

Breed: Beaglier

The next dog to inherit the soul of Bailey is Beaglier Molly, a beagle crossed with a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel. Talking about this breed of dogs Judd says, "They're a little softer in the face, and the eyes have longer lashes than a standard beagle. The actors just melt when they're around them."

Max

Breed: Yorkshire Terrier

For the character of scrappy Max, the filmmakers selected little Belle after a casting call in Vancouver, BC, with approximately 500 dogs. "She's brilliant and super active and constantly wants to be doing something," Judd says. Belle, however, was not so terrific at being held and staying still, so a double was also selected.

Big Dog

Breed: African Boerboel

While we only meet Big Dog for a brief scene—the African Boerboel is another incarnation of Bailey. Showing that no barrier is too high to keep him from his beloved CJ.

Ms. Thing

Breed: Hairless Chinese Crested

Last, but not least is Liesl's(DANIELA BARBOSA) prissy white dog, Ms. Thing, a hairless Chinese Crested. A constant source of annoyance to Max, until they inevitably become friends—who doesn't love Bailey Boy, no matter what shape or form he takes?—Ms. Thing is pushed about in a baby carriage around the streets of Manhattan.

The comedy-drama is directed by two-time Emmy Award winner GAIL MANCUSO (Moder Family) and is based on the novel by the same name by W. Bruce Cameron. The film is releasing in India on May 17, 2019, by Reliance Entertainment.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates