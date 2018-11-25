Bono felt emasculated when he lost his voice

hollywood

Singer Bono admitted that he felt "emasculated" when he lost his voice during his September show in Berlin. In an interview to Q magazine, the The U2 frontman said that he struggled due to the smoke in the arena and people around him were "alarmed", reports femalefirstco.uk. "It was emasculating. I didn't know quite what it was. I had nothing wrong with my voice before the show. "It wasn't laryngitis. That's what made people alarmed. It was some allergic reaction and it just turned it off. Turned off the voice," added Bono.

Despite the group's years of success, the 58-year-old singer thinks it's taken him until now to be as "great" as the rest of the band. He said: "I shouldn't tell you this but the band played some New York show in Madison Square Garden (this year). And I looked around and I went, 'Oh my, this is the most potent this band has ever been."

