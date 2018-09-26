Book on Saudi Arabia's first woman yoga instructor slated for release in 2019

international

The book will cover her life, her battles with diseases, and narrate how yoga helped her survive against all the odds

Yoga

The life of Saudi Arabia's first certified woman yoga instructor Nouf Marwaai is the subject of a new book, expected to hit the stands next year. Tentatively titled "Nouf: Yogi Who Made Saudi Arabia Fall in Love with an Ancient Indian Science", the biography published by Westland, will be written by well-known film historian and writer Gautam Chintamani.

Marwaai, who played an instrumental role in making yoga legal in Saudi Arabia, was also awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government last month. The book will cover her life, her battles with diseases, and narrate how yoga helped her survive against all the odds.

In 2015, Marwaai conducted the first ever International Day of Yoga in Saudi Arabia. "The journey of Nouf Marwaai highlights the importance of making peace with and healing one's inner self. It is an inspiration for women across cultures to take a stand on what they believe in," said Debasri Rakshit, Managing Editor, Westland.

