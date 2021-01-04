Booked for a qissa

At the first glance, Pakistani poet, writer and diplomat Ibn-e-Insha's book, Urdu Ki Akhri Kitab, looks like a school book, notes actor Danish Husain. "There are chapters on history, mathematics, moral sciences, geography and grammar. But when you delve in, you realise it's a dig at the politics of the subcontinent in the 1970s," shares Husain, a self-confessed fan of the humourist who will be staging Qissa Urdu Ki Aakhri Kitaab Ka, a theatrical tribute to the original text, this week at Prithvi Theatre.

The theatre practitioner tells us that the play was conceived after actor Gopal Datt suggested the idea in 2017. However, since most of the references were to the socio-political situation of the 1970s, Husain re-imagined the play as a TV studio show. While Husain reiterates that 50 per cent of the content is from the text, every staging since 2017 has been tweaked, keeping in mind the contemporary socio-politics. It also involves live music, and is packed with humour, he says, promising that they are taking COVID-19 related precautions. "I'm really happy to be back on stage performing live, and we [theatre community] need the audience."

On January 7, 9 pm; January 8, 6 pm and 9 pm At Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu

Log on to in.bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 500

