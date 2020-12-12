Booked for an auction

At a time when the Internet might seem overloaded with information, one might wonder what value can old, rare books and its weathered pages offer. The answer, as leading, city-based auction house Pundole's seems to suggest through its upcoming online book sale Bound to Please, is "a lot". The timed auction has 110 lots on offer from the libraries of two book collectors and one family collection.



Books on offer include a Presentation Album of Photographs by Homai Vyarawalla, India’s first female photojournalist; James Forbes’s Oriental Memoirs illustrated with engravings from original drawings, and Subjects of Life, Indian and Anglo Indian by William Tayler, an amateur artist and civil servant of the East India Company. Pics Courtesy/Pundole's

Pundole's auctioneer and specialist in modern and contemporary Indian art, Mallika Sagar, informs that the only curatorial limits that were placed upon the sale were that the books should relate to India or South Asia; the art, culture, or history of the region. And according to her, the auction will appeal to a wide range of collectors.

"For the antique-book lover, it may well be that elusive copy of a popular title, such as Oriental Field Sports or Wanderings of a Pilgrim, or an unusual tale of four men who drove from London to Calcutta by car in the 1930s, of which only three copies were ever printed. For the politically inclined, there are signed books by both Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, as well as a copy of the Constitution of India, one of the most beautifully illustrated books created by a group of artists from Santiniketan under the auspices of Nandalal Bose," she shares.

Sagar also points out that for the emerging modern Indian art collector, the sale has several important titles that are the cornerstone of any research library, including Richard Bartholomew's Husain, Edwin Mullins' Souza and a range of publications on Jehangir Sabavala and George Keyt. "For more seasoned collectors, they may well find one of their important pictures illustrated in some of the harder-to-find exhibition catalogues or early publications from outside of India, such as Galerie Lara Vincy's first catalogue on SH Raza or Gallery One's early Souza shows," she adds.

On: December 13 to December 17, 11 am onwards

Log on to auctions.pundoles.com

