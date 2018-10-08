'Booth Chalo' campaign: Rajnath Singh reaches booth in Lucknow

national

Rajnath Singh also got the Form-6 filled in by people who want to enrol themselves as voter and those whose names were not in the voters list

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh Sunday reached a polling booth in the state capital under the 'Booth Chalo' campaign run by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

President of BJP's Lucknow mahanagar (city) unit Mukesh Sharma said Singh reached polling booth-97 (Sindhunagar) located in Mahanagar Inter College polling station in Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency.

Singh also got the Form-6 filled in by people who want to enrol themselves as voter and those whose names were not in the voters list, Sharma said, adding that the Union minister also facilitated online membership for the party.

Meanwhile, members of booth committee of booth number-273 met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and briefed him about the party's campaign, general secretary of BJP's Lucknow mahanagar (city) unit Pushkar Shukla said.

