Booze, affairs, real estate: It was good run for Kerala cyanide killer

Kozhikode: Probe into the baffling six deaths in one family has now revealed accused cyanide killer Jolly Amma Joseph was leading a 'jolly' good life, with booze, extramarital affairs and real estate deals. Her journey came to an abrupt end, just when she was planning to get married for the third time.

With Kerala Police chief Loknath Behra admitting that the curious case of Jolly is a challenging one, it has now come to light that "jolly by day, killer by night" has confessed to having eliminated all six members in her family, including her husband.

Her wayward lifestyle was in no way in tune with the copybook Kerala homemaker, and it began right from her college days. The highlight of it was when she managed to camouflage everything, till last month, when the Crime Branch busted her strong defence, after she came under the scanner and finally succumbed.

The first in the family to die in 2002 was Jolly's mother-in-law. She was followed by Jolly's father-in-law, Tom Thomas, in 2008. In 2011, their son and Jolly's husband, Roy Thomas, also died. It was followed by the death of Roy's uncle, Mathew, who died in 2014.

