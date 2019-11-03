Bopanna-Denis bow out in Paris Masters

Paris: India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna, along with his partner Denis Shapovalov of Canada, suffered a narrow defeat against Russian duo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublov in the quarter-finals to crash out of the Paris Masters here. The Indo-Canadian duo fought hard for over 80 minutes before losing 5-7, 7-6, 8-10 against the Russian pair to bow out of the tournament.

Bopanna and Shapovalov produced 10 aces but they also committed three double faults. They saved four break points and converted both the chances that came their way. Bopanna and Shapovalov had defeated Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek in the prequarter-finals.

