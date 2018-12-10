Adelaide Test: Cheteshwar Pujara is Michael Vaughan's man of the match!

cricket

"I protested his omission then. It was a wrong decision to leave him out of the playing XI and I am delighted that he has fared well here," Yorkshireman Vaughan said yesterday

Cheteshwar Pujara en route his 71 in the second innings against Australia on Day Four of the first Test at the Adelaide Oval yesterday. Pic/AFP

Michael Vaughan, England's 2005 Ashes-winning captain, is bowled over by Cheteshwar Pujara's skill and temperament. Vaughan, here as a television commentator for the host broadcaster, was delighted to see Pujara play two important innings in the ongoing Adelaide Oval Test after he was dropped for the last opening Test India played abroad - against England at Birmingham in August.

"I protested his omission then. It was a wrong decision to leave him out of the playing XI and I am delighted that he has fared well here," Yorkshireman Vaughan said yesterday.



Michael Vaughan

Asked why he thought Pujara couldn't hit the high notes for Yorkshire for whom he turned out before the series against England, Vaughan said: "It was a wet summer and the ball seamed a lot. It can happen to any player." Vaughan has already expressed his opinion on who should get the Man of the Match award if India win today - Pujara.

About the Saurashtra batsman's splendid show, Vaughan remarked: "He has the right kind of approach. Plus, there's his technique and temperament. Patience is the key and on this slow wicket, he knew how to hold fort. Pujara showcased the chemistry that is needed to succeed in Australian conditions."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates