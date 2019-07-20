Border Security Force launches week-long activities to mark Kargil anniversary

national

To mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil war, the Border Security Force (BSF) is conducting a series of activities, including felicitating the family members of the martyred soldiers and gallantry award winners of all uniformed forces residing in the border areas.

During its week-long program which started on Saturday, the BSF will reach out to the border population to make them aware of the contributions of the armed forces towards national security and nation-building, an official statement said.

The BSF will also take the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Service Scheme (NSS) to the border areas as part of a 'Know Your Force' campaign. Besides, lectures would be delivered by senior BSF officers in schools and colleges to encourage the youth to join the uniformed forces.

Other activities that have been planned include drawing competitions, debates, cycle rallies, weapons display and blood donation camps at prominent places.

The saga of the Kargil war will be retold to the people to commemorate the supreme sacrifices made by the armed forces, the statement added.

