Bored of waiting in line, girl crawls into X-Ray machine in China

The girl crawled into the X-ray machine when her parents and security officers were not paying attention at Daminghu Railway Station in Jinan, in eastern China's Shandong province

The girl crawled into the X-ray machine when her parents and security officers were not paying attention at Daminghu Railway Station in Jinan, in eastern China's Shandong province on Monday, according to reports in Chinese media.

The girl goes down on all fours to enter the machine and is seen a few seconds later getting up to walkÂ away from the other end of the scanner, to the bewilderment of security officials and passersby.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, the radiation emitted by X-ray machines is 1 millirad or less, while the average level we are exposed to in the natural environment is 360 millirad every year, reported the South China Morning Post.

A similar incident was reported from China's Dongguan railway station in February last year when a woman hopped on to an X-ray security scanner to protect her handbag.

A video of the incident depicting the woman's silhouette as she rode the machine's conveyor belt and appears on the other side was circulated widely on the Internet.

