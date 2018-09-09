Boris Johnson compares UK PM Theresa May's Brexit plan to 'suicide vest'

international

Johnson resigned from his post in July after the plan was agreed by the cabinet

Boris Johnson/Agency Photo

Boris Johnson, the former UK Foreign Secretary, attacked Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan, saying she had "wrapped a suicide vest" around the British constitution and "handed the detonator" to Brussels. Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Johnson said the plan had opened the UK to "perpetual political blackmail", reports the BBC.

Johnson resigned from his post in July after the plan was agreed by the cabinet. In his article, Johnson accused the European Union (EU) of "bullying" the UK. He said that rather than getting a "generous free trade deal", Britain is saying, "yes sir, no sir, three bags full sir", to Brussels. "At every stage of the talks so far, Brussels gets what Brussels wants... It is a humiliation. We look like a seven-stone weakling being comically bent out of shape by a 500lb (pounds) gorilla."

This is Johnson's second attack on the May's Brexit strategy inside a week. Last week, he used his Daily Telegraph column to say the deal "means disaster" for Britain. Johnson's Sunday attack has been criticised by two senior Conservative MPs, said the BBC. Former Army officer and member of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Tom Tugendhat graphically described the aftermath of a suicide bomb that had gone off near his office in Helmand province, Afghanistan.

He said comparing such an attack to the May's plans "isn't funny", adding: "Some need to grow up". Foreign Office minister Alan Duncan said the article was "one of the most disgusting moments in modern British politics".

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever