Boris Kodjoe to make directorial debut with One Night

Published: Apr 10, 2019, 15:34 IST | PTI

Resident Evil actor Boris Kodjoe is set to make his feature directorial debut with the adaptation of author Eric Jerome Dickey's novel One Night

Resident Evil actor Boris Kodjoe is set to make his feature directorial debut with the adaptation of author Eric Jerome Dickey's novel One Night. He will also serve as executive producer alongside Eric Tomosunas of Swirl Films, reported Deadline.

"Eric Jerome Dickey has made a legendary career out of capturing the imagination of a generation by creating diverse characters who face challenges in love and life. I'm honoured that he entrusted me to lend my vision to his world," Kodjoe said.

Carol Shine and Chris Beal are attached as producers. One Night revolves around two strangers who push the limits of fear, devotion, and the law, as they attempt to catch a glimpse of their future in only one night. Allen Sowelle and Dickey have penned the screenplay.

