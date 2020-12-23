Get booked for a haul

If you are one of those people who think there's no such thing as too many books, this Borivali-based fair is the place to be at. The Books Plaza, a retail store on LT Road, is hosting the Borivli Book Festival, offering all kinds of titles - both pre-loved and new ones - under one roof, making it one of the few physical book fairs in the city this year.



Pravin Shah

Owner Pravin Shah tells us that on offer are over two lakh books. "We get a lot of pre-loved books, especially those by popular authors from the UK and other countries. You'll also find academic books, travel writings, children's titles, non-fiction reads, classics, etc," he said, adding that they are implementing COVID-19 measures.

He explains that apart from a 15 per cent discount on some books, most of the titles are sold at kilogramme rates, starting as low as Rs 100/kg. The owner adds that they also plan to start an online library system in January.

Till: January 10, 10 am to 8.30 pm

At: Vishwas Party Hall, opposite Veer Savarkar Garden, LT Road, Borivali (West).

