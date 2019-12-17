Borivli Design Fair is back with its third edition

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Aditya Group of Institutions presents the third edition of the Borivali Design Fair (BDF). This Fair will span across a period of four days from the 17th to the 20th of December 2019. The Fair is organized in Association with the State Bank of India and powered by Mumbai Mirror. The vision behind the Fair is to provide architects, designers and developers, academicians & management professionals a golden chance to exhibit their talent, products and ideas.

BDF promises to be a gathering of innovators, business professionals and creative personnel from diverse backgrounds. It will be a platform to engage with the community while at the same time allowing participants to manifest their skills through cultural extravaganza, sporting arena, numerous creative contests, mind games and management Summits.

The Fair has been categorized into four broad matrices. The first is "Youth Got Talent", popularly known as YGT, which includes cultural events like dance, music and singing performances along with street plays. YGT also provides an opportunity for the participants to exhibit their sporting prowess in cricket, football, carrom, chess, Jenga and PUBG. Secondly, "Community Activity" comprises of talent shows for senior citizens and children. They will be involved in creative pursuits like Salad and Rangoli making.

Thirdly, there will be two management Summits which shall provide an opportunity to witness innovative and engaging deliberations by eminent CXOs, senior professionals and other thought leaders. The theme for the "8th Innovation Summit" will be Design Thinking for Business whereas the theme for the "HR Summit" will be Future for Work and HR . The HR Summit is co-powered by Times Ascent. Lastly, the festival will also include a section of Art and Literature that consists of a series of creative workshops and competitions like origami, shoe painting, photography, light painting and clay modelling.

