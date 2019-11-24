MENU

Borivli school is winner of first ROR

Updated: Nov 24, 2019, 07:52 IST | A correspondent | Mumbai

mid-day's U-16 girls football league-cum-knockout trophy lifted by Mary Immaculate Girls High School

Pic/ Datta Kumbhar
Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

The victorious Mary Immaculate Girls, Borivli (MIG) team which won mid-day's U-16 Ranis of Rink trophy at the Neville D'Souza Turf in Bandra on Saturday. Standing from left: Assistant coach Karan Mody, Prateeti Mody, Riddhi Mehra, Angeline Anthony, Vaibhavi Shinde and coach Dr Anthony Bosco Fernandes. Sitting from left: Leann Fernandes, Tracy Monis, Cynara Mendonca and captain Jenelle Kinny.

