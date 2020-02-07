Borrow from BAFTA

1. Daringly dapper (Charlize Theron):

If you want to show off your upper body, go for a floor-length loose number that is artistically cut to tastefully show some skin.

A deep, not-so-bright shade works best. You can also go for a textured material, as long as you ensure it's not too frail and flimsy. The top half should be sturdy.

Wearing a thin belt around your waist will highlight the flow of the skirt of the dress. sturdy.

Avoid the look if you are top-heavy.

Accessorise minimally, and stick to something non-blingy. Wear heels will only make your posture better.

2. Daintily draped (Daisy Ridley):

A unique way to wear a drape would be to pair it up with a long skirt and saree blouse-like top, though more shapely, and pin it in such a way that it covers one shoulder.

The drape should be transparent/translucent or it will look shabby.

Don't play around with shades - stick to one colour, something deep and dark or just plain white.

Tie your hair up in a neat bun or high pony.

Accessorise with studs or danglers. You can even go for bling, as long as it's not too huge a piece.

3. Effortlessly elegant (Emilia Clarke):

A fresh look with the help of nude make-up, smoky eyes and a simple, floor-length dress like the Mother of Dragon has gone for, works for all kinds of outings.

Don't experiment with too many shades. Stick to black, even when it comes to your shoes.

Add a bit of pizzazz to the look with sequins. Done tastefully, this could also add layers to the look.

Tying up your hair looks good, but you can also keep it loose and curl up the ends. Go for a shorter version - above your knees - if you are less than 5'.

4. Slick in a slit (Kae Alexander):

A fitting dress with a thigh-high slit adds a dose of sass to your look.

A solid number looks better, though you can experiment with symmetrical patterns if you want some print. Otherwise, you can also go for shimmery material.

One of off-shouldered works if you want to show off your shoulder blades.

Stilettos are ideal as if a non-messy hairstyle. This is one look that works really well if you have short hair, in fact.

Go easy on the make-up and accessories or it will confuse the vibe of the look.

5. Sleeves are sexy (Megan Barton-Hanson):

Replicate the old-school fully-gloved look with this opting for sleeves that allow you to flaunt a sleeveless or one-sleeved look.

Make sure the dress and gloves are fitting or this could look shabby.

Go for a messy hairdo like a top-knot or a messy bun.

Go all out on your make-up, though stick to the same family of shades as the dress.

Avoid prints and avoid if you are bottom-heavy.

