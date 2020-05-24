Borussia Dortmund register 2-0 win over Wolfsburg

Borussia Dortmund warmed up for their looming top-of-the-table clash against Bayern Munich with a 2-0 win at Wolfsburg on Saturday in the second weekend of the Bundesliga's restart from

the Coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Goals by Raphael Guerreiro and Achraf Hakimi sealed an away win in front of empty stands to leave them a point behind league leaders Bayern. On Tuesday, Dortmund host defending champions Bayern in a showdown behind closed doors.

This was the second weekend of the Bundesliga's restart, following a two-month hiatus, as the first top European league to resume during the Coronavirus pandemic. A minute's silence was held before kick-off in the afternoon's four matches to remember the victims of COVID-19, which has so far claimed 8,216 lives in Germany.

