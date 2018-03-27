Borussia Dortmund's sporting director extends contract

I regard it all the more as our common task to bring Borussia Dortmund into calmer waters," Xinhua news agency quoted



Representational Image

Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc has extended his contract ahead of scheduled, signing on a contract extension, which will keep him with the German football club until June 2021. "Despite winning the German Cup and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, it has been difficult for many reasons in the past year and a half. I regard it all the more as our common task to bring Borussia Dortmund into calmer waters," Xinhua news agency quoted Zorc as saying in a statement on Monday.

"We need to make the team fit for the future and establish the club in the UEFA Champions League." Zorc played only for Dortmund (1981-98) as a footballer before he hung up his boots in 1998 to subsequently work for the club's management. In 2005, Zorc was promoted to the position of the sporting director, reports Xinhua.

"The sporting achievements of the past 10 years are closely related with the name Michael Zorc. His name stands for competence, loyalty and identification. I am looking forward to further cooperation," Dortmund's CEO Hanz-Joachim Watzke told the club's official homepage. During Zorc's tenure the club reaped three Bundesliga titles (2002, 2012, 2013), two German Cups (2012, 2017).

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever