Borussia Dortmund's win over Bayern Munich crazy: Coach
Dortmund have now opened up a seven-point lead over their rivals, who stay third, and at the same time equalled the club record of 11 Bundesliga games without defeat
Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre hailed the fantastic belief of his side after the Bundesliga leaders fought back to beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in a thrilling Der Klassiker showdown.
Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead, but Marco Reus equalised from the penalty spot. Although Lewandowski nodded Bayern 2-1 up, German forward Reus swept home a stunning finish and substitute Paco Alcacer's third goal on the break wrapped up a memorable victory.
Lucien Favre
Dortmund have now opened up a seven-point lead over their rivals, who stay third, and at the same time equalled the club record of 11 Bundesliga games without defeat.
"It was a crazy game," Favre said. "Bayern were strong, they dominated us for 25 minutes. We could not master control of the ball — it was like a boomerang. Bayern was strong as maybe never before this season, but I had the feeling that they would not be able to keep the pace."
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
When Anjali Tendulkar sacrificed her career for Sachin Tendulkar