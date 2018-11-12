Borussia Dortmund's win over Bayern Munich crazy: Coach

football

Dortmund have now opened up a seven-point lead over their rivals, who stay third, and at the same time equalled the club record of 11 Bundesliga games without defeat

Borussia Dortmund's Marco Reus celebrates scoring a goal against Bayern on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre hailed the fantastic belief of his side after the Bundesliga leaders fought back to beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in a thrilling Der Klassiker showdown.

Robert Lewandowski had put Bayern ahead, but Marco Reus equalised from the penalty spot. Although Lewandowski nodded Bayern 2-1 up, German forward Reus swept home a stunning finish and substitute Paco Alcacer's third goal on the break wrapped up a memorable victory.



Lucien Favre

"It was a crazy game," Favre said. "Bayern were strong, they dominated us for 25 minutes. We could not master control of the ball — it was like a boomerang. Bayern was strong as maybe never before this season, but I had the feeling that they would not be able to keep the pace."

