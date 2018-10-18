Bosco boys beat Scottish 2-0 to enter semi-finals

football

Don Bosco's Vedant Sawant dribble past a Bombay Scottish player during MSSA Div I quarters at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Defending champions Don Bosco (Matunga) moved a step closer towards the defence of their crown as they defeated Bombay Scottish (Mahim) 2-0 to advance to the boys' U-14 Div I semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school football tournament at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Don Bosco opened the scoring in the 13th minute when Zarayus Anklesaria combined perfectly with Vedant Sawant to break down the rival defence. Vedant picked up Zarayus's square pass and controlled the ball well before deftly flicking it past Scottish goalkeeper Kritaansh Khera. Later, Arzaan Panthaky scored with a long range shot in the 35th minute to secure Don Bosco's win.

Later in the evening, last year's runners-up, St Stanislaus (Bandra) scored twice in the first half to overcome St Francis D'Assisi (Borivali) by an identical 2-0 margin to book their place in the penultimate round. Clint Fernandes scored in the 14th minute before Reuben Rodrigues netted the second in the 23rd minute to seal St Stanislaus's win. In the semi-finals, Don Bosco will take on Cathedral & John Connon (Fort), while Stanislaus will face St Mary's ICSE (Mazagon) tomorrow.

