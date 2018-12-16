Bosco register 3-1 win, enter U-16 hockey final

other-sports

Don Bosco's Harsh More battles for the ball with a Children's Academy player at SAI, Kandivli on Saturday. Pic/Sneha Kharabe

Don Bosco (Matunga) recorded a 3-1 over against Children's Academy (Malad) in the Ahmed Sailor boys' U-16 semi-final match of the MSSA-organised inter-school hockey tournament at the Sports Authority of India ground at Kandivli on Saturday.

In a well-contested encounter, Don Bosco took an early lead through a field effort from Harsh More in the fifth minute and doubled the score when Kris Benson found the target from another field goal in the 10th minute to go into the break with a healthy 2-0 advantage.

Don Bosco increased their lead when Faizuddin Siddique scored the third goal in the ninth minute of the second half. Children's Academy, who fought gamely, managed to get a consolation goal when Hari Agarwal struck with three minutes remaining for the final whistle. Bosco will meet St Stanislaus (Bandra) in the final. The Bandra school beat St Dominic Savio (Andheri) 8-0 in the first semi-final on Friday.

