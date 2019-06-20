Boss slut shames woman based on her LinkedIn profile

international

An employee caught his boss looking at the thumbnail of a woman's profile picture on LinkedIn and slut shaming her because she was hot!

Representational image

In a bizare incident, an employee was taken aback by his boss's objectifying comment on a woman's LinkedIn profile. The employee caught his boss looking at the thumbnail of a woman's profile picture on LinkedIn and heard him say, "I don't know how women can complain about how they get treated when they do s**t like this"

Also Read: Woman livestreams x-rated video meant for husband with 2,000 Facebook friends

[Thread] My boss made a comment today along the line of "I don't get how women can complain about how they get treated when they do shit like this." I turned around and to see what he was talking about, and he was looking at a thumbnail of a profile pic of a woman on LinkedIn. — Sawyer (@sswyrs) June 14, 2019

Referring to himself as 'Sawyer', the employee also a part-time podcaster took this to Twitter to describe his horror. He posted, "She was a nice looking woman - it was a head and shoulders shot of her wearing a grey t-shirt and smiling at the camera. It was as generic as you could get, which is what LinkedIn likes for profile pictures. I was totally baffled and said 'S**t like... what?"

Also Read: Woman shamed for 'gross' act on plane; social media finds it funny!

She was a nice looking woman - it was a head and shoulders shot of her wearing a grey t-shirt and smiling at the camera. It was as generic as you could get, which is what LinkedIn likes for profile pictures. I was totally baffled and said "Shit like... what?" — Sawyer (@sswyrs) June 14, 2019

"Slutty" is obviously a dumb af hypermisogynistic construct, but let me repeat - it was a headshot of a woman wearing a gray t-shirt. The only skin on her you could see was her face and collarbones. I was STILL LOST and he was getting annoyed like I was being deliberately dumb — Sawyer (@sswyrs) June 14, 2019

This man saw a THUMBNAIL of a picture of an attractive woman, and decided that not only was she a "slut", but that her presumed "behavior" meant she deserved any harassment or assault she experienced - and felt this strongly enough to say it out loud, unprompted, and AT WORK. — Sawyer (@sswyrs) June 14, 2019

Sawyer also added, "He clicked on it to open it full-size, like he thought I just wasn't seeing it well enough and said 'This! I said ' Taking selfies ?' He said 'Taking selfies like THAT.' I was still absolutely lost, so I asked him to explain. He said 'Just, like, slutty pictures."

A woman has her smiling face on her profile. A man she has never met sees it and instantly feels rage and disgust. He believes she invites and deserves harrassment/assault.



All because she dared to be attractive in a public space. — Sawyer (@sswyrs) June 14, 2019

Sawyer also tweeted that when he asked his boss what so bad about the woman's photo, His boss responded, "Well, she's insanely hot." Shortly after sharing the conversation on social media platform, Twitter, a huge amount of people weighed in to express their disgust and anger over objectifying women.

Also Read: Man called an 'a*****e' for wanting to divorce wife after they had a baby

Top five news stories of the day

Drunken goons thrash Alt Balaji's film crew, Mumbai cops 'extort Rs 50,000'

Four drunk goons allegedly assaulted the crew of Alt Balaji's upcoming show Fixxer on Ghodbunder Road on Wednesday. The cast — Mahie Gill, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shabbir Ahluwalia and Karishma Sharma — escaped, but director of photography Santosh Thundiyil required six stitches to his head, while director Soham Shah was beaten so badly he had convulsions. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Forensic lab returns Rajesh Maru's fingers which were stuck in MRI machine

The family of Rajesh Maru, who died in a freak accident in the MRI room of Nair Hospital in January 2018, has received his fingers that were stuck in the machine for a few days and later kept at Kalina Forensic Library for almost 18 months. The 32-year-old died after being sucked into the MRI machine while he was helping an ailing relative. (Read full story)

Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover burns girl's father's bike in Vasai

The Vasai Manikpur police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old for allegedly setting three bikes on fire. The bikes were parked near Krishna Township in Vasai East when the incident, recorded in a CCTV camera nearby, took place. The video footage shows a man, wearing a windcheater and shorts, walking into the residential complex and setting one bike, parked between two others, on fire by removing the petrol tube of the bike. He fled the spot immediately after. (Read full story)

Mumbai Rains: No need to worry, water reserve stock will last till July 31, says BMC

There will not be additional water cut in the city as reserve stock has enough water to last till July 31, civic officials have said. The assurance comes even as water level in the lakes are depleting due to the delay in monsoon arrival in the state. (Read full story)

Mumbai: Prepare to cough up Rs 10,000 fine for illegal parking from July 7

Is the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) looking at making parking an additional source of revenue or is it just aiming at decongesting roads by putting an end to the illegal parking menace? Whatever it might be, from July 7 the civic body doesn't want vehicles parked on roads. After increasing parking charges, it now plans to identify roads in a 1-km radius of public parking lots and mark them as no-parking zones. People found parking in these areas would be fined anything between Rs 1,000 and Rs 10,000 and in case of a repeat offence, vehicles would be towed away. No-parking boards would also be put up on arterial roads. (Read full story)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates