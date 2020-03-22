Boston will always be in our hearts, says Gisele Bundchen

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are heading to Florida after the National Football League (NFL) superstar recently signed a multi-year contract with Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But Brady's supermodel wife Gisele hailed the city of Boston, where the family spent almost a decade.

In an emotional Instagram post, Gisele, who has Vivian, seven, and Benjamin, 10, with Brady, wrote: "What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I'll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! (sic)."

The Brazilian beauty married the NFL star in 2009.

