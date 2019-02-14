'Botched' Abortion Case: MNS slaps Kandivli hospital with defamation complaint

national

This comes a day after mid-day reported on the plight of a woman who allegedly underwent an incomplete abortion at Shivam Hospital. While the MNS had come out in support of the woman, the hospital claimed that this was merely an extortion bid

The management of Shivam Hospital claims the couple is trying to extort them. Pic/Nimesh Dave

The MNS has intensified its battle with a Kandivli hospital accused of botching an abortion, registering a defamation complaint against the management. This comes a day after mid-day reported on the plight of a woman who allegedly underwent an incomplete abortion at Shivam Hospital. While the MNS had come out in support of the woman, the hospital claimed that this was merely an extortion bid.

Taking strong objection to the allegations, local party leader Dinesh Salvi on Wednesday lodged a complaint at the Charkop police station against the doctor. "Doctors at the hospital allegedly botched up the abortion case.



Ketan and Pooja at their home in Malad. Pic/Atul Kamble

Now to cover up hospital's fault, the hospital management has levelled false allegations against the MNS and the patient's family. The hospital management should exhibit proof to support the extortion claims, or publicly offer an unconditional apology to the party," Salvi said.

The police have registered a non-cognisable (NC) complaint for defamation under Sections 499 and 501 of the Indian Penal Code. mid-day is in possession of the complaint letter. Neither the police nor Shivam hospital's owner, Dr Shivraj Patria, responded to mid-day's requests for comment.

