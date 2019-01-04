Both Indrani and Peter wanted Rahul, Sheena to separate, says INX Media ex-staffer

national

A former staffer of INX Media told the special CBI court on Thursday that Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter were not happy with the relationship between her daughter Sheena and Peter's son from an earlier marriage, Rahul. Indrani and Peter, now estranged, are facing trial along with Indrani's former husband Sanjeev Khanna for allegedly killing Sheena, her daughter from an earlier relationship, in April 2012.

The witness, an MBA graduate, was working with the Mukerjeas' company INX Services from 2000 to 2007. Later, he was shifted to INX Media, which he quit in 2009. The prosecuting agency CBI's claim is that Indrani and Peter were not happy with the relationship between Sheena and Rahul. The agency has also cited financial disputes as one of the reasons for the killing. The witness told the court that he had visited the Mukerjeas' house in Worli many times.

Indrani had introduced Sheena to him as her sister at the INX office in 2003, he said. In 2008, he was asked to accompany Indrani and Peter to a place in Khar where Sheena and Rahul were living together, he said. "Indrani wanted to bring Sheena back home and Peter wanted Rahul to separate from Sheena and settle down professionally before getting into any relationship, he said.

