Both sides of the coin

Dive into a trench of history as you learn all about reading coins at an educational workshop

Ancient Script on Coins

If you are a hoarder and history buff, this one is for you. Attend the Learn an Ancient Script on Coins workshop, where you can receive insight into coin collecting and reading, along with a nuanced peek into the Brahmi script, a more ancient version of the prevalent Devanagari script, numismatics and epigraphy.

The workshop will include an exhibition, Art on Coins — India and the World. Here, you can listen in as experts Tejaswinee Pathak — who holds a triple Master’s in history, Indology, numismatics and archaeology — and Pascal Lopes — a historian who holds a Master’s degree in numismatics and archeology — speak, as they conduct a session on basic reading of

the Brahmi script found on ancient coins.

On October 27, 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

At Piramal Art Gallery, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point.

Log on to swadesee.com

Cost Rs 500

