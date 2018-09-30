Bottas upstages Hamilton to take Russian GP pole
Hamilton had been in a class of one at the Sochi Autodrom this weekend, and appeared on course to claim the 80th pole of his career after topping the time sheets in the first two phases of qualifying
A rare mistake by Lewis Hamilton allowed his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Russian Grand Prix on Saturday. Hamilton had been in a class of one at the Sochi Autodrom this weekend, and appeared on course to claim the 80th pole of his career after topping the time sheets in the first two phases of qualifying.
Hamilton finished 0.145 seconds down on Bottas while Sebastian Vettel, 40 points adrift in the championship race, qualified a distant third.
