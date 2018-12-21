Bottle hit makes goal sweeter, says Dele Alli

football

Tottenham midfielder Dele unfazed by missile during 2-0 quarter-final win over Arsenal; Gunners use CCTV footage to close in on errant fan

Tottenham's Dele Alli scores v Arsenal in the League Cup quarter-final in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Tottenham star Dele Alli was hit by a bottle thrown from the crowd during his side's 2-0 League Cup quarter-final win on Wednesday. South Korea forward Son Heung-Min put Tottenham ahead and Alli increased their advantage as they won at the Emirates Stadium for the first time in 10 visits dating back to 2010. The England midfielder's decisive contribution provoked a disgraceful reaction from an Arsenal fan, who threw a plastic bottle that struck Alli on the back of the head in the 73rd minute. Alli rubbed his head but appeared unharmed as he responded by gesturing towards the Arsenal fans to indicate the scoreline.

Pochettino upset

"It is what it is. It made the goal even sweeter, and the win," Alli said with a smile. But Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino wasn't so sanguine about the missile throwing and demanded Arsenal find the "stupid person". "When we play a derby we hate each other in a good way, but that looks in a bad way when you want to damage someone. One stupid person made a mistake. I respect the Arsenal fans. I hope that Arsenal take some responsibility. Through the camera you can identify," he said. There also appeared to be other objects thrown by Arsenal supporters into the section occupied by Tottenham's fans as the atmosphere turned toxic. The shocking incidents came after a Tottenham fan was banned for four years after being found guilty of throwing a banana skin at Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang when the teams met earlier this month.

CCTV footage

Arsenal later said they have identified an "image" of the spectator who threw the bottle. They looked at CCTV footage and ascertained the offender had left after the incident but they had "identified an image of the suspect". Arsenal said they would pass on the offender's details to police to initiate legal proceedings and added the supporter faces a lengthy club ban. "We are liaising with the Metropolitan Police and investigations continue in order to apprehend the culprit," said the club.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever