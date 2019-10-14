Bottle it up

You can't deny this. If you spot a sinful-looking jar, filled with decadent goodness, the heart does want to reach out for a spoon and dig right in. Cute and portable, desserts in jars have been around for a while. Now, this culinary school is offering a fun workshop where you can learn how to make exotic treats like chocolate caramel addiction with a chocolate crunch twist and red velvet crumble in a jar layered with gooey chocolate.

At Palate Culinary Academy, 6th floor, Saffron Building, Bandra West.

Cost Rs 4,000

