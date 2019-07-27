Boulders from tunnels falls on tracks on Mumbai-Nagpur railway line

national

After reports of stones falling on the Mumbai-Pune line recently, more were found on the tracks between Mumbai and Nagpur

The problems plaguing the Central Railway are not about to go away in a hurry. Even as the Central Railway has begun fixing falling boulders falling on to the Mumbai-Pune line, similar incidents have now begun on the Mumbai-Nagpur line, with boulders from the top of the tunnel falling bang on the track on the morning of Friday, around 4.55 am. The engine of the Devgiri Express hit the boulder and stopped in the nick of time.

The train was passing through the middle of the three lines, and the railway staff with the help of passengers removed the boulders from the track. The track was cleared and the train left on its onward journey after about two hours, at 6.55 am. On the other side of the track at Karjat, a freight train split after one of its couplings came loose, leading to delays in suburban trains.

Meanwhile, the Central Railways has decided to extend the run of the Mumbai–Pune– Mumbai Intercity Express with a double engine on trial basis for a further period of 19 days till August 14. Officials said that there will be no change in the commercial stoppages and composition of the train. However, the halt at Karjat for attachment of a banker is no longer required and has hence been withdrawn.

