Boundary! David Warner's wife can't believe daughter Ivy is four

A very big happy birthday to our gorgeous big girl Ivy Mae. Such a beautiful heart our angel has. Growing up too fast #fouryrsold, David Warner wrote on Instagram

David Warner with wife Candice and daughter Ivy Mae

Australian cricketer David Warner and Candice's daughter Ivy Mae turned four yesterday. And the parents posted sweet messages for their cute daughter on their social media accounts.

"A very big happy birthday to our gorgeous big girl Ivy Mae. Such a beautiful heart our angel has. Growing up too fast #fouryrsold," David wrote on Instagram. Meanwhile, Candice said, "Happy 4th Birthday to my gorgeous Ivy Mae. Can't believe she is 4 already. She has the kindest heart and the most gentle soul. @davidwarner31 and I feel so blessed to have such an incredible daughter. We are so proud of her each and every day. Keep smiling and shining bright darling."

David Warner is an Australian international cricketer and a former captain of the Australian national team in Limited overs cricket. An explosive left-handed opening batsman, Warner is the first Australian cricketer in 132 years to be selected for a national team in any format without experience in first-class cricket. He plays for New South Wales and the Sydney Thunder in domestic cricket.

He is currently serving a 12-month ban for his involvement in a ball-tampering case during a Test match between Australia and South Africa, earlier this year.

