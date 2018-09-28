Bovine intervention helps pump lakhs into Pakistan govt

international

A Pakistani man looks on as he checks a buffalo during an auction at the premises of the prime minister's house in Islamabad. Pic/AFP

The cash-strapped government of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday garnered Pakistani Rs 23 lakh when it auctioned eight buffaloes kept by his predecessor Nawaz Sharif at the PM House for his "gastronomic requirements".

Facing huge debts and liabilities, Prime Minister Khan has launched a massive austerity drive. Under the plan, the government auctioned 61 luxury cars last week, raising some Rs 200 million.

The plan is to auction 102 surplus cars, including bulletproof vehicles, and four helicopters used by the Cabinet Division. The sale of three buffaloes and five calves belonging to the PM house fetched a total of Rs 23,02,000 in an auction held in Islamabad, Dawn newspaper said, adding that most of them were purchased by supporters of the three-time prime minister. Of the eight buffaloes sold, one was purchased by a Sharif supporter, Qalb Ali, who spent Rs 385,000 for the bovine.

Two of the four calves were purchased by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Fakhar Warraich for Rs 215,000 and Rs 270,000. Another man purchased the third calf for Rs 182,000, Geo News reported.

