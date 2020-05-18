Bowled out

Pandan pancakes

Yield: 50 to 60 mini pancakes

Can be stored for: 1 week

Ingredients

For 100 ml pandan extract:

20 fresh Pandan leaves (Indian name: Annapurna leaves) and 100 ml milk

6 eggs

100 gm castor sugar

270 ml coconut milk

130 ml milk

375 gm rice flour

15 gm baking powder

70 gm melted butter

1/2 tsp salt

Vanilla pod as per your choice

Method

For the pandan extract cut the leaves into strips. Add milk and the leaf strips in a blender and process it until the leaves are completely pulverized. Use a muslin cloth to strain the pandan extract. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Pour milk, pandan extract, egg, cream, melted butter, vanilla pod and mix until it’s smooth. Heat a flat non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the pan, let it turn brown on both sides and serve hot with the maple syrup, honey or chocolate sauce.

Toppings: Candied fruit like ginger or carrot.

Buckwheat pancakes

Yield: 50 to 60 mini pancakes

Can be stored for: 1 week

Ingredients

6 eggs

100 gm castor sugar

270 ml fresh cream

225 ml milk

375gm buckwheat flour

15 gm baking powder

70 gm melted butter

1/2 tsp salt

Vanilla pods (as per taste)

Method

In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. Pour milk, egg, cream, melted butter, vanilla pod and mix until it’s smooth. Heat a flat non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the pan, brown on both sides and

serve hot.

Toppings: Throw in some oats and granola on top.

Chef Dane Fernandes, executive chef, The St Regis Mumbai

Ragi banana pancakes

Can be stored for: 24 hours

Yield: Three to four large pancakes

Ingredients

1/2 cup ragi flour/ finger millet flour

1/4 cup whole wheat flour

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup ripe banana (mashed)

1 egg

1/2 tsp Vanilla extract

1 tbsp honey

1/4cup low fat milk/

almond milk

A pinch of cinnamon powder

Oil for cooking

Method

Mix ragi flour, whole wheat flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon powder and salt in a bowl. Mix the mashed banana, eggs, vanilla extract, honey and milk in another bowl. Now, mix the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. Heat a non-stick pan and brush it with oil. Use a piping bag to dollop small amounts of batter on to the pan. If a piping bag is not available, pour the batter into a Ziploc bag and cut it from the corner and use that as a piping bag. Cook the pancakes for one to two minutes, or till it’s set around the edges and light golden in the centre. Flip, and then cook on the other side for another one to two minutes. Serve it warm.

Toppings: Banana slices, almond and honey or maple syrup, and/or granola for the crunch, fresh mangoes or other fresh fruits. You can also make a fruit compote, and add Nutella and chocolate syrup.

Chef Guntas Sethi Bhasin

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news