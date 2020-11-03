Bowled over

Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar took to Instagram last weekend to share a picture-perfect frame of a Buddha bowl, prepared by his daughter, Sara. He shared that the meal included a fillet of chilli and honey-glazed salmon with shredded honey mustard carrots, pickled cucumbers and sliced avocado, on a bed of Thai vegetables and garnished with mixed seeds, coriander, onion and lemon. "Enjoyed having such a healthy and tasty meal. Above all, it was filled with love," his caption read. Sara's efforts invited applause from legendary former West Indies great, Brian Lara too, who commented that the meal looked impressive with great presentation.

Inspired, we decide to invite celebrity fitness trainer and chef, Maya Pereira Sawant, who runs Khar-based Lean Kitchen by Maya, to share the benefits of the bowl. "Also known as a happy bowl, Buddha bowls are great for lunch and dinner because they consist of small portions of several foods and are packed with nutrients from healthy protein to good fats. The colourful bowl makes it appetising to eat, and stimulates and satisfies all your senses." Emphasising the best part, she adds, "You can play with different ingredients. There is no ideal recipe."



Sachin Tendulkar with son Arjun and daughter Sara

For our readers, the chef whips up a fun take on the Buddha bowl, known as the Sushi Buddha bowl. This is a healthy and flavourful bowl, loaded with pickled cabbage, served with cauliflower rice, nori sheets and an edamame wasabi dressing. "Mirin gives acidity to the plate, and adding nori sheets gives it texture and crunch."

Sushi Buddha bowl



Sushi Buddha Bowl

Prep time: 30 mins

Total time: 45 mins Yield: 2

Ingredients

1/2 cup tempeh cube size

2 nori sheets1/2 cup edamame beans

1/4 cup cucumber ribbon

1/4 cup carrots, chopped julienne

1/4 cup baby radish

1 cup cauliflower (for the rice )

1 tsp mirin

1 tsp sesame oil

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Furikake seasoning

Fresh herbs to garnish

Pomegranate, a handful



Maya Pereira Sawant

For pickled cabbage

1 cup purple cabbage, shredded

1 tsp ginger, grated

1 red onion, finely chopped

10 ml apple cider vinegar

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

For edamame and wasabi dressing

1/2 cup edamame beans

1 cup low-fat yoghurt

1 tsp wasabi paste

2-3 cloves of garlic

Mint leaves, a handful

1 tsp sea salt

Method

For the pickled cabbage: In a jar or sealable container mix all the ingredients together. Seal and refrigerate it. For the sushi rice: Cook the cauliflower rice towel dry. Add seasoned mirin and furikake until it is uniform. Roll it into small balls and set aside. For the edamame wasabi dressing: Boil edamame. Add wasabi, garlic, low-fat yoghurt, mint leaves and sea salt to the food processor and blend until smooth. For the tempeh: Season it with Japanese seasoning. Add some apple cider and salt and grill over a non-stick pan in sesame oil. Assemble the bowl, add cauliflower rice, pickled cabbage, and other ingredients. Top the bowl with wasabi mayo, and furikake as desired. And dig in.

Order in

Buddha Bowl

This Bandra eatery specialises in Asian cuisine and offers a range of Buddha bowls including the Som Tam Bowl, Vietnamese Summer bliss bowl, Bong Chong bowl and Bento bowl, among others. So whether you like chicken, paneer, seafood or farm-fresh veggies, the bowls combine salads, quinoa pops, a medley of spices, kimchi, and top it all with creamy dressings.

Call 7738198771

Log on to Zomato

Cost Rs 390 onwards

Garde Manger Cafe

The cafe in Vile Parle (East) offers variants for both vegans and Jains as well. While one bowl consists of zesty jalapeno hummus with crudites, lettuce, pita and lava cheese, the other has fresh avocado, roasted veggies, quinoa and chickpea with turmeric tahini dressing.

Call 7045004488

Log on to Swiggy or Zomato

cost Rs 299

