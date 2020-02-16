Search

Box Office: After a fantastic start, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal disappoints on Day 2

Published: Feb 16, 2020, 13:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, sees a dip in its box-office collections on Day 2 after an impressive opening figure.

Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Sony Music Company
Picture Courtesy: Official YouTube Page/Sony Music Company

Thanks to the popularity of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan that Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal got a fantastic opening of Rs. 12.40 crores at the ticket windows. But given the polarising reactions it received, day 2 was expected to be shaky, and it was.

Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared the second-day collections of the film and wrote how the film has dipped on Day 2, and the decline has come at metros and multiplexes, which is its target audience. He also wrote how the film was weak in Tier-2 and mass circuits as well.

Take a look at the total collections of the film right here:

Well, as he wrote, the romantic drama indeed needs a miracle to salvage the show. Coming to Mohit Suri's Malang, which came out a week before this film, the thriller is maintaining at similar levels and Adarsh writes rejection of Love Aaj Kal will benefit this one. Have a look at this film's collections too:

Next Friday will see the release of two keenly awaited films- Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Let's see how Love Aaj Kal fares with these two staunch oppositions.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK