Box Office: After a fantastic start, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal disappoints on Day 2

Thanks to the popularity of Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan that Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal got a fantastic opening of Rs. 12.40 crores at the ticket windows. But given the polarising reactions it received, day 2 was expected to be shaky, and it was.

Taking to his Twitter account, Taran Adarsh shared the second-day collections of the film and wrote how the film has dipped on Day 2, and the decline has come at metros and multiplexes, which is its target audience. He also wrote how the film was weak in Tier-2 and mass circuits as well.

Take a look at the total collections of the film right here:

#LoveAajKal dips on Day 2... Shocking part is, the decline has come at metros/multiplexes, which is its target audience... Weak at Tier-2 cities as well as mass circuits... Needs a miracle to salvage the show on Day 3... Fri 12.40 cr, Sat 8.01 cr. Total: â¹ 20.41 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

Well, as he wrote, the romantic drama indeed needs a miracle to salvage the show. Coming to Mohit Suri's Malang, which came out a week before this film, the thriller is maintaining at similar levels and Adarsh writes rejection of Love Aaj Kal will benefit this one. Have a look at this film's collections too:

#Malang maintains at similar levels on [second] Sat [vis-à-vis Fri]... Rejection of #LoveAajKal will benefit the film... [Week 2] Fri 2.25 cr, Sat 2.52 cr. Total: â¹ 44.42 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2020

Next Friday will see the release of two keenly awaited films- Bhoot and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Let's see how Love Aaj Kal fares with these two staunch oppositions.

