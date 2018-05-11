Box office: Avengers: Infinity War the biggest Hollywood movie in India

Avengers: Infinity War topples The Jungle Book to emerge as the highest grossing international film by hitting Rs 200.39 crore so far

Even on home turf, Bollywood's superstars have been unable to match up to the bevy of superheroes that graced our cinema halls two weeks ago. Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War has become the first Hollywood film, and the only other movie after Padmaavat, to breach the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, which hit screens in January, earned Rs 302.15 crore.

With this feat, Infinity War has toppled The Jungle Book [Rs 180 crore] to emerge as the highest grossing Hollywood film in India by hitting Rs 200.39 crore so far.

Trade analyst Amod Mehra says, "It is amazing yet astonishing to see a Hollywood film doing such good business. The film has been doing well at both, single screens and multiplexes. The Indian film industry needs to pull up its socks. We need more films like Dangal or a Baahubali [to match up to their creations]."

Interestingly, Avengers: Infinity War, which entered its third week today, continues to carry promise for theatre owners. "We've received a decent response to advance booking for Avengers for the next three days as well."

