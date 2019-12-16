Box office collection: Jumanji: The Next level beats Mardaani 2; Pati Patni Aur Woh scores high

A still from the trailer of Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level, a sequel to Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle had an impressive weekend at the box office minting around Rs 25 crore in three days. The Dwayne Johnson-starrer registered a business of Rs 5.05 crore on its opening day. It minted Rs 8.35 crore on the second day, while it managed to earn Rs 10.10 crore on the third day. Also counting Rs 1.15 crore it earned on Thursday through previews, the Hollywood film has earned Rs 24.65 crore.

The fantasy comic adventure Jumanji: The Next Level picks up where 2017's Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle left off, but there is a difference. The twist is that the grandfather (played by Danny DeVito) of one of the game's original players and his old-time buddy (Danny Glover) get transported into the game, too.

Jumanji's collection is more than that of Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2. The crime thriller which has received a positive response from the critics has minted Rs 18.15 crore in three days. Mardaani 2 was released in 1600 screens and managed to earn Rs 7.80 crore on the third day, more than double of its first-day collection of Rs 3.80 crore.

#Mardaani2 has a power-packed weekend... Admirable growth on Day 2 and 3 demonstrates power of solid content... Solid trending indicates, #Mardaani2 should stay strong on weekdays... Fri 3.80 cr, Sat 6.55 cr, Sun 7.80 cr [double of Day 1]... Total: âÂ¹ 18.15 cr. #India biz. ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

Mardaani 2 is a taut crime thriller that brings back Rani Mukerji as the fiery cop Shivani Roy, who is out tracking down a juvenile serial rapist-killer in the new film. The film, directed by Gopi Puthran, is garnering good word-of-mouth in the urban circuit.

On the other hand, previous week's release, Pati Patni Aur Woh has managed to continue its winning streak. The romantic drama, directed by Mudassar Aziz has till now collected Rs 69.42 crore at the box office.

#PatiPatniAurWoh displays strong legs at the BO... Witnesses substantial growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Gives a tough fight to new releases [#Mardaani2, #Jumanji]... Nears âÂ¹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 3.05 cr, Sat 4.88 cr, Sun 5.52 cr. Total: âÂ¹ 69.42 cr. #India biz. HIT. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 16, 2019

The film is a remake of the 1978 film of the same name and stars Ananya Panday, Kartik Aayan and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. Looking at the film's success, it looks to comfortably sail past the Rs 75 crore mark.

With the entry of Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 this week, it will be interesting to see how these films fare up at the box office.

