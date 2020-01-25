Box office collection: Panga off to a slow start; Street Dancer 3D earns in double digit on day 1

This Friday saw two big releases, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D and Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga. Both the films had a completely different story-line and opened up to a positive response from the critics. While Street Dancer 3D had a good start at the box office on the first day, Panga's opening wasn't impressive.

Street Dancer 3D, which also stars Prabhudeva and Nora Fatehi, managed to earn Rs 10.26 crore at the box office on Friday. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film's collection was affected due to Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which released two weeks back. While the first version of Remo D'Souza's ABCD series was a sleeper hit, ABCD 2 was a superhit managing to earn over Rs 100 crore. It will be interesting to see how his third version performs at the box office.

#StreetDancer3D opens in double digits on Day 1... Should’ve collected higher, since youth-centric films, generally, open big... Biz affected in #Mumbai circuit due to #Tanhaji wave... Big growth on Day 2 and 3 essential for a strong total... Fri âÂ¹ 10.26 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

On the other hand, Panga, which stars Kangana Ranaut in the lead role had a slow start at the box office. Although the film, gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull. A positive word of mouth might increase its collection in the coming days.

#Panga records a low total on Day 1... Gathered momentum towards evening shows at select multiplexes, but occupancy at multiplexes of Tier-2 and 3 cities remained dull... Strong word of mouth should ensure growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri âÂ¹ 2.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 25, 2020

Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the filmmaker behind Bareilly Ki Barfi and Nil Battey Sannata, is the story of a woman (Kangana Ranaut) who decides to return to the Kabaddi ground after marriage and motherhood. Ranaut refuses to succumb to family or societal pressures and decides to give her Kabaddi career another shot, and that too at the age of 32.

Next Friday we will see Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman hitting the screens. Will it affect the collections of Street Dancer and Panga remains a question.

