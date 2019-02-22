Box Office collection: Uri becomes the first ever film to cross 2 crore on its fifth Friday

bollywood

Keeping the josh high at the box office, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is on the winning spree and has minted 1 crore. Uri: The Surgical Strike now stands at a grand total of Rs 229.77 crore.

Uri poster

RSVP's Uri: The Surgical Strike, which is on a record-breaking spree at the Box Office, has achieved yet another feat as it emerges as the only film to clock the highest numbers daily after the fifth Friday.

Uri: The Surgical Strike has ranked at No. 29 in the list of Highest Grossing Indian Films. RSVP's first release of the year has witnessed the highest fourth, fifth and sixth week beating the blockbuster Baahubali: The Conclusion. Achieving the milestone like no other film, Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first ever film to cross 2 crores on its fifth Friday.

Uri - The Surgical Strike becomes the second Bollywood film after 1971's Anand to bag its place in IMDB's Top Rated Indian Movies of all times.

Keeping the josh high at the box office, the Vicky Kaushal starrer is on the winning spree and has minted 1 crore and now taking the grand total Rs 229.77 crore. Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri: The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts emerging to be the first blockbuster hit of 2019.

The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audience and the members of Bollywood.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut on Manikarnika's success: None of us expected competition from Uri

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates